Lokesh launches ‘Praja Darbar’

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Human Resource Development, IT, Electronics and Communication Nara Lokesh, who won as an MLA from Mangalagiri with a majority of more than 90,000 votes, initiated a novel programme ‘Praja Darbar’ to take a direct note of the issues being faced by the people of his constituency, and take swift measures to solve them.

As promised during his electioneering that the doors of his house will always be open for the people of Mangalagiri, Lokesh met the people of his constituency at his residence in Undavalli on Saturday, and received representations from them.

A special machinery has been set up to resolve the grievances of people. Lokesh has also decided to make himself available to the people of his constituency at his Undavalli residence in the morning hours every day, except when he goes on tour programmes.

At Praja Darbar, the people took several issues to the notice of Lokesh, and he promised to resolve them at the earliest. The initiative launched by Lokesh will serve as a model for the people’s representatives across the State to replicate it, observed a TDP leader.