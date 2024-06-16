Miscreants throw bottle of pesticide in water tank in Anantapur village & flee

ANANTAPUR: In a shocking incident, some unidentified miscreants reportedly threw a bottle of pesticide in a drinking water tank at Tumbiganuru village of Kanekal mandal in Anantapur district late on Friday night, and fled the spot. Fortunately, the water tank was not the main tank that supplied water to the village. According to Kanekal SI R Srinivasulu, T Thippaiah has been maintaining the water plant in the village and his son Phanindra was the Sarpanch of the village.

After closing the plant, Tippaiah went home at 8 pm on Friday. However, when he came out to relieve himself around 12 am, he noticed two persons moving suspiciously near the water plant. As Tippaiah raised an alarm, the unidentified persons fled the spot. Later, when he went to the water plant, he reportedly noticed the pesticide bottle in the Sintex tank.

On Saturday, Tippaiah lodged a complaint with the police station and Kalaynadurgam DSP B Srinivasulu along with other police personnel inspected the water plant and its premises.

The police said that they have filed a case and probe is on.