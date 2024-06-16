No removal of Praja Vedika remains: Andhra Pradesh CM
VIJAYAWADA: Describing the demolition of Praja Vedika (Grievance Hall) as a classic example of the destructive rule of YSRC, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has made it clear that the remains of the building will not be removed.
In an informal interaction with mediapersons at the TDP headquarters on Saturday, Naidu revealed his thinking on different subjects. He asserted that his government’s highest priority is meeting the common man, and there will be no curtains, barricades or any kind of restrictions, when he goes to the people. “I will be available to the people to the maximum extent possible abiding the security norms,” Naidu averred.
He revealed that he is formulating a plan to personally and directly receive petitions from the people thus providing them an opportunity to explain in person their problems. “A policy should be adopted for this, and I am discussing with the people concerned as to how to go about it. Whether such a programme can be organised on the precincts of the State Secretariat or it needs a separate platform,” he explained.
What is important is that the area where such a platform is arranged should have all kinds of facilities for the people so that they will not face any kind of problems, he said and felt that had Praja Vedika been existing there is no need to rethink on this matter.
When asked what are his plans with regard to the remains of Praja Vedika, Naidu said, “We will keep them as a symbol and a sign of the destructive YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government.”
The Chief Minister felt that in the coming days the activity inside the State Secretariat and in the capital region will certainly go up. Naidu said his field-level visits in the State will begin with his tour of Polavaram soon.
Naidu made his maiden visit to the TDP headquarters after taking charge as the Chief Minister. He received a warm welcome from TDP cadres.
Addressing TDP activists through a teleconference, Naidu exuded confidence that a similar result can be repeated in 2029 too if the party rank and file work with more commitment. “Nominated posts will be filled soon to accommodate all those leaders and activists who strived for the victory of the party in the elections,” he said.
Dedicating the landslide victory to NDA activists, Naidu said, “This time we have won a record number of seats, which we have never secured in the past 20 years. It is not a common success but a historic win, which we have achieved with the confidence reposed in us by the people.”
Mentioning that the NDA has achieved 57% of vote share with 93% strike rate, Naidu said the alliance has made a clean sweep in eight combined districts of the State. Maintaining that the TDP is seriously thinking as to what best can be done for the party activists, he advised them not to resort to vengeful acts taking for granted that the party is back in power.
Naidu said he will frequently visit the party headquarters and also go to the party offices in the districts whenever he visits district headquarters. He advised the TDP leaders to go to the party offices regularly to be available to cadres.