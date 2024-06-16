No removal of Praja Vedika remains: Andhra Pradesh CM

VIJAYAWADA: Describing the demolition of Praja Vedika (Grievance Hall) as a classic example of the destructive rule of YSRC, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has made it clear that the remains of the building will not be removed.

In an informal interaction with mediapersons at the TDP headquarters on Saturday, Naidu revealed his thinking on different subjects. He asserted that his government’s highest priority is meeting the common man, and there will be no curtains, barricades or any kind of restrictions, when he goes to the people. “I will be available to the people to the maximum extent possible abiding the security norms,” Naidu averred.

He revealed that he is formulating a plan to personally and directly receive petitions from the people thus providing them an opportunity to explain in person their problems. “A policy should be adopted for this, and I am discussing with the people concerned as to how to go about it. Whether such a programme can be organised on the precincts of the State Secretariat or it needs a separate platform,” he explained.

What is important is that the area where such a platform is arranged should have all kinds of facilities for the people so that they will not face any kind of problems, he said and felt that had Praja Vedika been existing there is no need to rethink on this matter.

When asked what are his plans with regard to the remains of Praja Vedika, Naidu said, “We will keep them as a symbol and a sign of the destructive YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government.”