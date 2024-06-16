Portfolios allotted to me are very dear to my heart: Andhra Dy CM Pawan Kalyan

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has said the portfolios allocated to him are very dear to his heart and ideals.
In a press release issued on Saturday, he said, “Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Rural Water Supply, Environment, Forest, Science, and Technology are directly related to the people and vital. I believe these are the departments that take the government closer to the people.”
Pawan Kalyan said he is well aware of the problems of every region in the State as he deeply studied them after he came into direct politics in 2008, particularly during his Praja Porata Yatra before the 2019 elections.
“During my tour of the Agency areas of Visakhapatnam, I visited Kuridi hamlet. I witnessed the suffering of tribal women for a drop of drinking water. They showed me the only well in the village, which was contaminated. I visited Thotavala in the same region, and people there explained the problems they have been facing. In Godavari districts, I witnessed the difficulties of women fisherfolk in getting potable drinking water. Their problems had left a lasting impression on me. I felt that rural development has become a mere slogan, and there was no real development happening,” he said.
Pawan Kalyan said they held a meeting at his party office with village sarpanches to know their problems last year. Hundreds of sarpanches cutting across party lines participated in it. “They explained that the Panchayat Raj funds were diverted by the previous government and they were left without funds or powers though they are elected by people,” he said.
He underlined the need to effective utilisation of MGNREGS funds, besides laying emphasis on improving infrastructure in rural areas. Protected drinking water should be supplied to all villages through the Jal Jeevan Mission, he said.
Reiterating that environmental conservation is one of the founding principles of the Jana Sena Party, Pawan Kalyan said, “I want to see rapid industrial development for generation of large scale employment, but it should not be at the cost of environment. Technology should be utilised to ensure eco-conservation.”
Reminding the lesson taught by the LG Polymers gas leak in Visakhapatnam, the Deputy Chief Minister said one of their targets will be conservation of environment and enhancement of tree cover in the State. He also expressed happiness over the portfolios allocated to his party MLAs Nadendla Manohar and Kandula Durgesh.
PK hails Krishna Teja
Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan congratulated VR Krishna Teja, Telugu-origin IAS officer of Kerala cadre, on being selected for the National Child Rights Commission Award. He lauded Krishna Teja’s efforts to alleviate poverty in society. At present as Thrissur District Collector, Krishna Teja is implementing the best policies for the protection of child rights. He hoped that Krishna Teja will continue his yeoman services and be an inspiration for many