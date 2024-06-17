Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu visits Polavaram Project, uncertain when it will be completed due to extent of damage

POLAVARAM (Eluru district): Expressing dismay over the devastation caused to the Polavaram Project, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said it is uncertain as to how much time and money it would take to complete the project given the extent of damage.

Naidu who made his first field visit to the Polavaram Project on Monday after becoming Chief Minister said it was saddening to see so much effort and so much taxpayer money wasted just because of an 'ignorant and willful' decision taken by previous Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He said changing the agencies at crucial hours of works pertaining to upper cofferdam, transferring officials of the project who were experienced and knowledgeable about the project created a gap in the work, which proved fatal during floods in 2019 and 2020.

“The gap in the upper cofferdam was to be filled before the flood season. However due to change in the contracting agencies, change in officials, no work was done. In the subsequent floods, Diaphragm Wall was badly damaged 35% at four different places. Even stability of the upper cofferdam is doubtful given the leakages observed,” he explained.