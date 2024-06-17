Andhra Pradesh Governor, CM extend Bakrid greetings

VIJAYAWADA : Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu extended greetings to the Muslim brethren on the occasion Bakrid.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Governor said, “On the solemn occasion of Bakrid (Id-ul-Zuha), I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to all Muslim brethren of Andhra Pradesh. Bakrid holds immense significance in the Islamic faith, and is celebrated with special prayers and great reverence. Bakrid symbolises sacrifice, absolute devotion to the Almighty, and compassion for the poor, and emphasises on the principle of selflessness, obedience and sharing. On this auspicious occasion, let the spirit of charity and goodwill towards all be cherished.”

Extending Bakrid wishes, Naidu gave a call to achieve unity and equality, taking spirit from Bakrid, which symbolises sacrifice. Human Resource Development and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and others also extended greetings to the Muslim brethren on the occasion of Bakrid.