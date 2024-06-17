Andhra Pradesh: Palla made State TDP president

VIJAYAWADA : TDP supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday appointed Palla Srinivasa Rao as the State Telugu Desam Party president.

With the induction of incumbent Kinjarapu Atchannaidu into the Cabinet, Naidu appointed Palla, who was elected as an MLA from Gajuwaka constituency with a record majority of over 95,000 votes as the TDP State chief.

Stating that Palla discharged his responsibilities efficiently as the president of the TDP Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency, Naidu exuded confidence that he will perform well in his new responsibility as State TDP chief.

Lauding Atchannaidu for his efforts in organising the party affairs efficiently, the TDP supremo said the former strived a lot for strengthening the party facing several problems and serious challenges while in Opposition. Post bifurcation of the State, Naidu became the national president of TDP, and appointed presidents for AP and Telangana State units.

Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao was appointed as the TDP State chief in 2015. He was succeeded by Atchannaidu in 2020. Like his predecessors, Palla also belongs to Uttarandhra.