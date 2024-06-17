Elaborate arrangements made at Polavaram for Andhra Pradesh CM’s visit

VIJAYAWADA : Elaborate arrangements have been made for Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s visit to the Polavaram project site on Monday. This will be Naidu’s first field visit after becoming the Chief Minister.

In his earlier tenure, Naidu dedicated every Monday to the review of Polavaram, leading to the saying ‘Somavaram - Polavaram’. Before coming to power, the TDP criticised former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for ignoring the Polavaram project on one pretext or the other. Completion of the Polavaram project is one of the top priorities of the TDP-led NDA government now.

As per the schedule, the Chief Minister will leave his residence at Undavalli at 11 am and reach Polavaram by noon. After inspecting the project till 1.30 pm,

Naidu will hold a review meeting with officials on the progress of the project from 2.05 to 3.05 pm. Naidu will address the media at the local guest house from 3.10 to 3.40 pm, after which he will return to Undavalli.

Minister for Water Resources Nimmala Rama Naidu reviewed the arrangements made at the Polavaram project site for the Chief Minister’s visit.

Speaking to mediapersons, he said the weekly review of Polavaram project on Monday will be revived. “In the last five years, Polavaram was totally neglected, resulting in severe hurdles to completion of the project. The TDP is not saying this, but a report submitted by IIT Hyderabad at the request of NITI Aayog has mentioned it. It has stated that the delay in the Polavaram project is not due to any natural cause, but solely due to administrative lapses,” he explained.

The Chief Minister’s first field visit being the visit to the Polavaram project amply highlights the TDP-led NDA government’s commitment to the cause of farmers, agriculture and irrigation, he observed.

Eluru Joint Collector B Lavanya Veni and SP Mary Prasanthi on Sunday inspected the arrangements made at the project site, where a special helipad has been arranged for the Chief Minister’s visit. All the officials have been directed to be ready with relevant information to be provided to the Chief Minister as and when he seeks it.