Fresh row erupts over Rushikonda buildings

Further, he stated that deliberations are underway to decide the building’s fate. Noting the “infeasible manner” in which the palace was constructed, he said a decision will be taken after Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s visit to the building.

Buildings are govt-owned, says YSRC

Denouncing the allegations, YSRCP in a post on X said, “The buildings in Rushikonda are government-owned assets and not private property. They do not belong to anyone. These buildings were constructed keeping in mind the priority given to Visakhapatnam by the previous government. It is up to the present government how to use them.”

No need for TDP to indulge in theatrics: YSRC

The YSRC said there is no need for the ruling party to engage in such theatrics by posting photos and videos of the interiors of the buildings in Rushikonda.

Accusing the TDP of slinging mud at the YSRC, the Opposition party said people are observing all such activities. The YSRC pointed out that since 1995, Chandrababu Naidu has been stating that Visakhapatnam will be made the financial capital. He has become chief minister four times so far, it noted.

“People should realize that if Prime Minister, President, Chief Minister or Governor goes to Visakhapatnam, there is no proper building to host them,” the YSRC posted.

Finding fault with the TDP and JSP leaders for going inside the buildings and posting pictures of the interiors as if a grave crime was committed, the YSRC said, it might give some happiness to cadre of the two parties, but it will in no way benefit people of Visakhapatnam. It may be pointed out that former tourism minister RK Roja had inaugurated the redeveloped resorts on Rushikonda Hill in Visakhapatnam on February 29 this year.

The new buildings, situated on a 9.88-acre site, replaced the old resort with seven blocks built at a cost of Rs 365.24 crore.

At the time, the then Tourism Minister had said that a three-member committee, appointed by the then State Cabinet, had recommended utilising the Rushikonda buildings as the CM’s camp office, but the proposal was yet to be approved by the then Chief Mininister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.