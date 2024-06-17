Guntur GGH performs rare heart surgery under Arogyasri

GUNTUR : The doctors of Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH) successfully performed a rare dilated cardiomyopathy and surgically implanted the intracardiac defibrillator saving a patient from heart arrhythmias.

According to GGH superintendent Dr Kiran Kumar, a resident of Amalapuram of Konaseema district, Anand, was suffering from a heart disease. The doctors acknowledged that they should perform the intracardiac defibrillator. The device delivers shocks to control dangerous heart rhythms, saving the patient’s life. He also informed that the device costs Rs 4 lakh to Rs 6 lakh and the total surgery costs Rs 10-12 lakh required to save the patient’s life.

However, the patient’s family can’t afford the surgery. Dr Kiran Kumar wrote a letter to the Aarogyasri Truest CEO, Guntur district coordinator and to Collector. The officials responded positively and sanctioned the money for surgery.