TIRUMALA : Senior IAS officer J Shyamala Rao took charge as the executive officer (EO) of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams in Tirumala on Sunday. The State government had issued orders on Friday to replace AV Dharma Reddy with Shyamala Rao.

Soon after arriving in Tirumala, Rao and his wife first had darshan of Lord Varaha Swamy. Later, he headed to the Srivari temple through the Vaikuntam Queue Complex and offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara.

Former TTD EO Dharma Reddy had handed over the charge to JEO Veerabrahmam, who handed it over to Rao at the Ranaganayakula Mandapam. Later, priests performed Vedaseervachanam and TTD officials offered Prasadams and theertham to the new EO.

Speaking to mediapersons, Rao said he prayed for the State’s well-being. “Every job has challenges. The TTD, which is the world’s richest and most popular temple, has issues and challenges aplenty. But I will face them all,” he added.

New EO vows to improve pilgrim facilities

The TTD EO asserted that there will be accountability and responsibility at every-level and on every decision taken and work done. Care will be taken to provide better facilities to the devotees. He thanked Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for reposing faith in him and appointing him as the TTD EO. Further, he promised to ensure that devotees visiting the hill shrine have a memorable experience. He added that changes and reforms can be expected in due course.