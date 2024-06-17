Pursue SCS, bifurcation promises: CPM to Andhra Pradesh CM

VIJAYAWADA : The CPM State executive meeting held in Vijayawada, passed a resolution hailing Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for signing five important files, including those of Mega DSC and hike in social security pensions soon after assuming office.

However, the Left party, which refused to recognise the present government in the State as that of NDA, but only treated it as a government formed by the TDP and its allies, said it is high time that Special Category Status and other assurances given at the time of State bifurcation are pursued once again.

Speaking to mediapersons on Sunday, CPM State secretary V Srinivasa Rao said the government should mull over bringing a legislation to make Amaravati a permanent capital.

Appreciating the government for prioritising Polavaram, he stressed the need for doing justice to the project displaced families by effectively implementing the R&R package. He emphasised the need to withdraw smart meters fixed for agriculture motors, which imposed a huge burden on farmers.