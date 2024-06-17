Vijayawada: Chintada Charvi’s Kuchipudi enthralls audience

VIJAYAWADA: Chintada Charvi Raju’s Kuchipudi dance debut at Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao Government College of Dance and Music in Durgapuram was fascinated and enthralled the gathering on the second day of Kuchipudi festival on Sunday.

She performed the dance under the guidance of eminent Natyacharya and Vice Principal of Siddendrayogi Kala Peeth, Dr Chintaravi Balakrishna.

Charvi performed Nartana Ganapatim in Nata Raga, Chidamba Stavam in Khanda Chapu Raga, Itanikante Mari in Mohana Raga, Kshetrayya Padam in Hindola Raga, and Thillana in Dhanasri Raga.

Dr Chinta Ravi Balakrishna contributed with Nattuvangam, Pastumurthi Pavani with vocals, Palaparthi Anjaneyulu with violin, and S. Vanamali with flute.

Natyacharya Dr Bhagwatula Venkatrama Sharma, who participated as the chief guest, said that dance should be considered a service to Bhagwat. He emphasised that artists need sincere concentration, dedication, and elegance.

Dr Vedantam Radheshyam described Natyacharya Dr Chintaravi Balakrishna as a constant practitioner. He suggested that the government should recognise the services of Natyacharyas who are preserving the Kuchipudi dance tradition.

Yakshagana celebrity Pasumarthi Seshu Babu congratulated Charvi on her Kuchipudi debut.

The organisers felicitated Natyacharya Dr Chintaravi Balakrishna on the occasion.