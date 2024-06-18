Buildings at Rushikonda intended for tourism promotion, says YSRC leader Amarnath

VISAKHAPATNAM: Former Minister and YSRC leader Gudivada Amarnath responded robustly to accusations levelled by TDP MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao regarding government constructions on Rushikonda hill in Visakhapatnam.

Addressing the media at YSRC district party office on Monday, Amarnath refuted claims made by Ganta Srinivasa Rao that the YSRC was erecting structures resembling personal properties of party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He clarified that the constructions were intended for tourism promotion and to accommodate visiting dignitaries, dismissing the allegations as baseless.

“In the past, the TDP obstructed our developmental initiatives with court cases and hurdles,” Amarnath stated, accusing the ruling party of spreading falsehoods. He challenged the TDP to substantiate claims that these developments were akin to personal assets of Jagan.

Highlighting the progress under the previous YSRC governance, Amarnath emphasised Visakhapatnam’s growth trajectory, positioning it as a prominent district after Hyderabad.

“We established Visakhapatnam as the executive capital and formed committees with senior IAS officers,” he added, underscoring the government’s commitment to regional development.

Amarnath further criticised the practice of accommodating the President and Governor in private hotels during their visits to districts, suggesting they should utilise the newly constructed facilities instead. Turning to allegations of extravagant spending by the TDP administration on temporary structures in Amaravati, Amarnath demanded accountability.

“Show us the development programmes you initiated,” he challenged, asserting YSRC’s transparency in governance.