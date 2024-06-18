Plans on anvil to restore four Anna Canteens in Andhra Pradesh

ONGOLE: The municipal commissioners of Ongole, Kanigiri, and Markapur have received instructions from the State Municipal Administration Department to submit estimations for the reopening of Anna Canteens within their respective municipal limits for serving food to about 2,000 to 3,0000 poor people at a nominal price of Rs 5 per meal.

Accordingly, Ongole Municipal Commissioner M Jaswanth Rao has instructed the staff concerned to prepare the estimates. An expert committee has been formed for this purpose, consisting of officials from the OMC Engineering wing. They have been directed to submit their estimations by June 19 without fail. Consequently, the OMC Engineering wing is currently busy with this assignment.

Speaking with TNIE, OMC Commissioner M Jaswanth Rao said, “Recently, we received orders from higher officials regarding the reopening of food supplies to the poor. Now, we are preparing estimates for the renovation and repair works of each building and will submit them to the government by June 19. Initially, the canteens might be run by Mission For Elimination Of Poverty In Municipal Areas (MEPMA) and later handed over to service-oriented NGOs like Akshay Patra.”