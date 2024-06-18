Three-day Andhra Pradesh Assembly session likely to commence on June 24

VIJAYAWADA: A three-day session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly is likely to commence on June 24.

According to sources, the newly-elected MLAs will be sworn in on the first day following the election of the pro-tem Speaker. It has been learnt that senior TDP leader and Rajahmundry Rural MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary is likely to be the pro-tem Speaker. On the second day, the election of the Speaker will be held. On June 26, the final day, sources said the government may table a Bill to withdraw the AP Land Titling Act.

Meanwhile, there is speculation that TDP leader and Narsipatnam MLA Ayyanna Patrudu might be elected as the Assembly Speaker.