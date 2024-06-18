Andhra Pradesh

Three-day Andhra Pradesh Assembly session likely to commence on June 24

According to sources, the newly-elected MLAs will be sworn in on the first day following the election of the pro-tem Speaker.
Representative Image
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A three-day session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly is likely to commence on June 24.

According to sources, the newly-elected MLAs will be sworn in on the first day following the election of the pro-tem Speaker. It has been learnt that senior TDP leader and Rajahmundry Rural MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary is likely to be the pro-tem Speaker. On the second day, the election of the Speaker will be held. On June 26, the final day, sources said the government may table a Bill to withdraw the AP Land Titling Act.

Meanwhile, there is speculation that TDP leader and Narsipatnam MLA Ayyanna Patrudu might be elected as the Assembly Speaker.

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly

