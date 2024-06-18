Will rectify mismanagement in health department, says Health Minister Y Satya Kumar

TIRUPATI: The Health Department is going to conduct a thorough inquiry into the irregularities observed in the implementation of Aarogyasri scheme during the previous YSRC government regime, said Health Minister Y Satya Kumar.

He visited the Sri Venkateswara Ramnarain Ruia Government General Hospital (SVRRGGH) in Tirupati on Monday.

During his visit, Satya Kumar criticised the previous administration for its mishandling of the Health Department, describing it as having become an ‘Unhealthy Department’ under former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s tenure. He expressed his determination to address and rectify the alleged mismanagement and corruption that previously occurred. Further, he asserted that the guilty would face severe consequences.

Pointing out his resolve to revamp government hospitals and ensure strict accountability among medical staff, he emphasised that the Central government is committed to cooperating with the State to overhaul and improve healthcare infrastructure. The minister warned of strict action against the staff who derelict their duties.

Underscoring the urgent need for upgradation of medical equipment, he highlighted the outdated X-ray machines at Ruia Hospital, which have resulted in prolonged waiting times for OP consultations. In addition to his remarks on healthcare, he slammed his predecessor, expressing disbelief at the disruption caused by the YSRC during his visit to Rushikonda.

He accused Jagan of misusing public funds and claimed that his administration would be remembered for squandering taxpayer money.