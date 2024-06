Andhra Pradesh renames six social welfare schemes

VIJAYAWADA : The State government on Tuesday issued orders renaming six social welfare schemes.

They included Jagananna Vidya Deevena, Jagananna Vasathi Deevena, Jagananna Videsi Vidya Deevena (for SCs), YSR Kalyanamasthu, YSR Vidyonnathi and Jagananna Civil Services Protsahakam.

According to the orders issued by the Social Welfare Department, Jagananna Vidya Deevena and Jagananna Vasathi Deevena have been rechristened Post Matric Scholarships.

Jagananna Videsi Vidya Deevena has been renamed as Ambedkar Overseas Vidya Nidhi, and YSR Kalyanamasthu as Chandranna Pelli Kanuka.

Similarly, YSR Vidyonnathi has been renamed as NTR Vidyonnathi, and Jagananna Civil Services Protsahakam as Incentive for Civil Services Examination.