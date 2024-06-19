Andhra Pradesh to provide free textbooks and notebooks to intermediate students

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has decided to distribute free notebooks and textbooks to support intermediate students studying at Government Junior Colleges, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas, AP Model Schools, AP Residential Educational Institutions, and High School Plus programmes. Principal Secretary for School Education Praveen Prakash issued a GO to this effect on Tuesday.

Further, the Commissioners of School Education, Intermediate Education, Samagra Shiksha State Project Director, and directors of Telugu Academy and Textbook Press have been instructed to take necessary action to ensure the distribution of the books to the students by July 15, 2024.

Pointing out that the pass rates for intermediate first and second-year students are 67% and 78% respectively, the GO stated that the decision to distribute free books to intermediate students was taken to improve educational outcomes.