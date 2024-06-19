Guntur GGH launches first surgical Gastroenterology ward

GUNTUR : Guntur GGH superintendent Dr Kiran Kumar inaugurated the newly set up surgical gastroenterology ward on Tuesday. Stating that the facility will provide better medical services to the people, he said that in the long history of Guntur GGH, a surgical gastroenterology department has been set up for the first time.

“In the past, patients suffering from surgical gastroenterology-related issues had to be shifted to either Hyderabad or Tirupati. With an initiative to provide better services to the patients, the department has been set up in Guntur GGH,” Kiran Kumar said.

He also informed that initially only 10 beds have been set up in the ward and all required action will be taken to increase the bed count to 40 soon.

Medical services will be available to the patients in this department under the supervision of Assistant Professor Dr Koti Venkateswar Rao.

The Guntur GGH superintendent also wrote a letter to the State government urging it to appoint a professor, associate professor, one assistant professor and required staff. Deputy superintendent Dr Srinivas Prasad, APMSIDC officials Sridhar and Rathiah were present.