Issues related to the expansion of Gannavaram airport reviewed

VIJAYAWADA : Krishna District Collector DK Balaji has instructed the authorities to take appropriate action regarding the compensation to be paid to farmers and landowners who have given land for the expansion of Gannavaram International Airport.

On Tuesday, he held, along with Joint Collector Gitanjali Sharma, a review meeting with airport and revenue officials at the Collectorate in Machil-ipatnam.

The Collector mentioned that Rs 9 lakh in cash has already been paid to the residents of Davajigudem and Buddavaram villages who provided their lands for the development of Gannavaram airport under the R&R package.

Additionally, they were given five cents of land in Chinna Avutapalli, he added. The Collector also said that proposals have been sent to the APCRDA officials for the allotment of land in Ajjampudi village to the owners of private ventures who provided land for the airport development.