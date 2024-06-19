NEET-UG 2024: Calls for transparency, state control amid allegations of malpractice

VIJAYAWADA: The alleged malpractices in the conduct of the NEET-UG 2024 exam have raised significant concerns among students and parents, affecting both top performers and those who qualified. The controversy began with the awarding of grace marks to 1,563 students and escalated due to allegations of a paper leak.

As counselling dates approach, tension among students is increasing daily, especially since the Supreme Court postponed the case hearing to July 8. The controversy continues to evoke diverse opinions and calls for action to ensure transparency and fairness in medical admissions across India.

Previously, the purview of the conduct of entrance examinations was under State government jurisdiction, but the Central government’s decision to conduct nationwide NEET has faced opposition from States like Tamil Nadu.

B Jahnavi from Visakhapatnam, who secured 326 marks, demanded the release of the list of 1,563 students who benefitted from the grace marks allocated by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

She emphasised that the re-exam, scheduled for June 23, must be conducted by another agency instead of NTA for all 1,563 students without any clauses and appealed that no grace marks should be added in the future for any reason.

Jahnavi accused the NTA of concealing information to protect themselves and alleged that fraud had been committed the previous day of the exam, which the NTA was aware of. She expressed her doubts about how the 1,563 students would be able to appear for the re-exam within the time given by the NTA, given that the exam is scheduled for June 23 and the results are to be announced on June 30.