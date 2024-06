VIJAYAWADA: YSRC president and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday said Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) should be replaced with ballot papers in elections.

Jagan’s remarks come days after Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk called for the elimination of EVMs while responding to reports of irregularities during polling in Puerto Rico. Musk’s tweet set off a fresh row on EVMs in India with politicians from across the country indulging in a war of words.

In a post on X, Jagan said, “Just as justice should not only be served, but should also appear to have been served, so should democracy not only prevail, but must appear to be prevalent undoubtedly. In electoral practices across the world in almost every advanced democracy, paper ballots are used, not EVMs. We too must move towards the same in upholding the true spirit of our democracy.”

It may be pointed out that the YSRC suffered a poll debacle in the recently-concluded elections as it could secure only 11 of the total 175 Assembly and four of the 25 Parliament seats. The former chief minister’s comments drew sharp criticism from the ruling TDP, with leaders quickly reposting a video from 2019 when Jagan spoke in favour of the EVMs.

Taking to X, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh lashed out at Jagan and asked him to accept the fact that the people have rejected the YSRC.