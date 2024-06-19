Pawan Kalyan to take charge as Deputy CM of Andhra

VIJAYAWADA : Deputy Chief Minister (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Environment, Forest, Science and Technology) and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan, along with Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar, and Tourism, Culture and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh, called on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the State Secretariat on Tuesday.

Pawan Kalyan is set to take charge as the Deputy Chief Minister in his chambers at the Secretariat on Wednesday. Though he was expected to inspect the chambers allotted to him on the first floor of Block II in the Secretariat, Pawan Kalyan returned after the end of his meeting with Naidu. Pawan Kalyan and Naidu are said to have discussed the way forward with regard to fulfilment of the assurances given to the people during the elections.

Earlier in the day, the Jana Sena chief was accorded a rousing welcome by farmers of Amaravati en route to the Secretariat. Laying a flower bed on the Seed Access Road, farmers in large numbers congregated and gave a grand welcome to the Deputy Chief Minister. Pawan Kalyan greeted the farmers from his vehicle.