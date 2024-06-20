Andhra Pradesh government appoints Tirumala Rao as new Director General of Police

VIJAYAWADA : The State government late on Wednesday appointed 1989 batch IPS officer Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao as the new Director General of Police (DGP). He will replace current DGP Harish Kumar Gupta, a 1992 batch IPS officer.

In an order issued by Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad, Tirumala Rao has been transferred and posted as DGP (Coordination) and shall hold full additional charge as DGP (HoPF) until further orders. Rao will assume charge on Thursday.

Rao is currently serving as commissioner for Public Transport Department and ex-officio vice-chairman and managing director of the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC).

Previously, Rao has served as DGP (Railways), Vijayawada City Police Commissioner, ADGP of the State Crime Investigation Department (AP-CID) and as Cyberabad police commissioner before bifurcation of the State.

It is believed that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has appointed Tirumala Rao as the DGP considering his experience. It may be pointed out that the IPS officer has served in most of the police departments and has no corruption charges against him.

During his stint as CID ADGP under the previous NDA government (2014-19), Tirumala Rao was entrusted with the job to probe into the Agrigold multi-crore scam. He was instrumental in arresting Agrigold chairman A Venkata Ramarao and others involved in the financial fraud.