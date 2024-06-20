Mount pressure on Centre for Special Category Status, says Sharmila to CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA : APCC chief YS Sharmila demanded that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu mount pressure on the Centre to grant the Special Category Status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh as promised at the time of State bifurcation.

“As the BJP-led NDA government is dependent on the TDP now, Naidu should utilise the opportunity to get SCS to the State,” she said.

Speaking to media persons at the APCC headquarters here on Wednesday, Sharmila recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to give SCS to AP for 10 years, and Naidu requested it for 15 years during the electioneering in 2014, but Modi betrayed the people of the State at that time. “As Modi is in power with the support of the TDP now, Naidu should make sincere efforts to achieve SCS to the State,” she said.

The APCC chief also demanded that the Chief Minister release a white paper on the Polavaram project.

She also wanted Naidu to come up with terms of reference on implementation of the NDA election promises, including ‘Super Six’.