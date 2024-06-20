Pawan Kalyan takes charge as Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA : Deputy Chief Minister (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Rural Water Supply, Environment, Forest, Science and Technology) Pawan Kalyan took charge at his camp office here on Wednesday.

On his arrival at the camp office from the Jana Sena Party headquarters, Pawan Kalyan was accorded a traditional welcome by Vedic pundits. He assumed office at 10.30 am after performing puja to Lord Venkateswara Swamy.

Later, Pawan Kalyan signed the first file linking the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS) to horticulture related works. The second file signed by him was related to construction of panchayat offices in tribal villages.

Ministers Nadendla Manohar and Kandula Durgesh, JSP general secretary K Naga Babu, MP T Uday Srinivas, MLAs Konathala Ramakrishna, Lokam Madhavi, Panchakarla Ramesh Babu, Sundarapu Vijay Kumar, Vamsi Krishna Srinivas, Aarani Srinivasulu, Mandali Buddha Prasad, Arava Sridhar, Pithapuram TDP in-charge SVSN Varma and several other leaders congratulated Pawan Kalyan on assumption of office. Later, the Deputy Chief Minister chaired a review meeting with the officials of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department.