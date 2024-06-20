Strive for global food security, says Governor S Abdul Nazeer

GUNTUR : Stating that the world we live in is undergoing a period of unprecedented transformation as the climate change threatens global food security and poses challenges for agricultural professionals, Governor S Abdul Nazeer opined that students and young scientists should commit to the noble cause of ensuring food security of our nation and the world.
He attended the 56th Annual Convocation of Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University held at Bapatla Agricultural College on Wednesday. As many as 1,579 degrees, including 64 PhD, 193 PG, and 1,576 UG degrees, were awarded to the students.
Addressing the convocation, the Governor said that earning a degree from this prestigious institution is a significant milestone for the graduating students as it signifies not just an academic accomplishment, but a commitment to a noble cause of ensuring food security of our nation and the world.
Later in the day, for his exceptional services in the reformation of agriculture sciences, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) Director General and Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE) Secretary Dr Sarath Kumar Pradhan was awarded with Dr V Ramachandra Rao National Award, 2023 and Dr MV Reddy National Award, 2023.
Addressing the gathering, Dr Sarath Kumar Pradhan opined that out of the 77 agricultural universities in the country, ANGRAU is an exceptional institution and several students graduated from here are now providing their services for the country. He lauded the university management and teaching staff and advised the students to work for the development of not only their country or State, but also their native town and nearby villages to attain Vikasit Bharat by 2047.
Presenting the Annual Convocation Period achievements, ANGRAU Vice-Chancellor R Sarada Jayalakshmi said that the university achieved 20th rank in the country in NIRF Rankings for the research work done by scientists and students.
She also said that the varsity has always strived for excellence in academics and scientific research since its inception in 1964. “Since then, as many as 46,691 students have graduated from the university, including 11,446 post graduates and 35,245 undergraduates. Over the decades the university had witnessed a great deal of reforms in the academics,” she added.