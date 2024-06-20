Strive for global food security, says Governor S Abdul Nazeer

GUNTUR : Stating that the world we live in is undergoing a period of unprecedented transformation as the climate change threatens global food security and poses challenges for agricultural professionals, Governor S Abdul Nazeer opined that students and young scientists should commit to the noble cause of ensuring food security of our nation and the world.

He attended the 56th Annual Convocation of Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University held at Bapatla Agricultural College on Wednesday. As many as 1,579 degrees, including 64 PhD, 193 PG, and 1,576 UG degrees, were awarded to the students.

Addressing the convocation, the Governor said that earning a degree from this prestigious institution is a significant milestone for the graduating students as it signifies not just an academic accomplishment, but a commitment to a noble cause of ensuring food security of our nation and the world.

Later in the day, for his exceptional services in the reformation of agriculture sciences, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) Director General and Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE) Secretary Dr Sarath Kumar Pradhan was awarded with Dr V Ramachandra Rao National Award, 2023 and Dr MV Reddy National Award, 2023.