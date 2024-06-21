Andhra aims to mirror Gujarat's industrial success, says Minister TG Bharat

VIJAYAWADA : Minister for Industries, Commerce and Food Processing TG Bharat asserted that the Industry sector in Andhra Pradesh will be developed on the lines of Gujarat, which stood best in the Industrial growth.

Speaking after taking charge as the Minister in his chambers at the State Secretariat on Thursday, Bharat said that efforts will be kept on setting up a city in the State like the GIFT city in Gujarat.

Stating that all the steps will be taken to create a better atmosphere for the industry and to turn the State as the destination for investments, the Minister said that all the pending industrial incentives will be released soon.

He further said that all the required measures will be taken to realise that all the MoUs signed between 2014-2019 and between 2019-24. As assured during the elections, a High Court Bench will be set up at Kurnool, he added.