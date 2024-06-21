Andhra Pradesh assembly convenes for first session under TDP-led coalition

The session commenced at 9:45 am in the Assembly Hall located at Velagapudi, Amravati. TDP MLA G Butchaiah Chowdary presided over the proceedings as the Pro-tem Speaker.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu attended the session after more than two and a half years. Actor-politician and Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan entered the House for the first time in his 16-year-old political career as Pithapuram MLA and Deputy Chief Minister.

The session will also witness the election of a new Speaker and Deputy Speaker. According to TDP sources, senior party leader and Narsipatnam MLA C Ayyannapatrudu is likely to be elected as the Speaker. Chief Minister and Kuppam MLA Chandrababu Naidu was the first to take oath followed by Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

After taking oath, Naidu went to the Pro-tem's Speaker's chair and exchanged pleasantries.