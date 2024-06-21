Ayesha Meera's parents write open letter to CM Naidu seeking justice

VIJAYAWADA : Parents of Syed Ayesha Meera, who was allegedly raped and brutally killed in her hostel room in 2007, have written an open letter to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday, seeking justice.

In the letter, Ayesha’s parents Shamshabad Begum and Yaqbal Basha reminded CM Naidu that it has been more than 16 years since the incident happened and expressed their worry that investigation officers of various agencies could not arrest the accused.

“It has been more than 16 years and there has been no progress in the case. Despite the premiere investigation agency Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) taking up the investigation, the accused are walking free. We have continued our uncompromised fight for justice with faith in the systems for over two decades and we are left with no energy,” they lamented.

Ayesha’s parents recalled past incidents which Satyam Babu, a Dalit man with a neurological disorder, was falsely convicted and later acquitted by the Telangana High Court in 2017. Later, the State government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a fresh probe. The High Court, which was unhappy with the SIT’s probe, had handed over the case to the CBI in November 2018. They further urged Naidu to render justice to Ayesha and stated that he was the only hope left for them.