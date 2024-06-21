CM Naidu to release white paper on Amaravati damage, blames YSRC government

AMARAVATI: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced that a white paper will be released soon on the status of the Amaravati capital city to get a clear estimate of the the damage caused. Naidu on Thursday visited the capital city region for the first time after taking charge. Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister Ponguru Narayana and other officials accompanied Naidu and inspected various parts of the region for more than three hours.
Stating that A and P in Andhra Pradesh stand for Amaravati and Polavaram, Naidu charged the previous YSRC government with destroying both the projects. “I do not understand what to do, where to start and how to start the works after seeing the devastation caused to the infrastructure projects in the last five years under the YSRC regime,” Naidu said after inspecting the damage caused to the roads and buildings constructed during the TDP tenure between 2014 and 2019. Further, he ordered officials to invite tenders to clear the wild bushes spread across the capital city.
The Chief Minister began his tour from Praja Vedika, which was demolished soon after the YSRC formed government in the State in 2019. He enquired a CRDA (Capital Region Development Authority) official about the instructions given to raze down the structure. Asserting that the TDP had followed due procedures while constructing it, Naidu sought to know whether norms were adhered to during the demolition. The official informed the CM that the building was demolished following oral orders.
Later, the 74-year-old headed to Uddandarayunipalem, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone for the capital city in 2015. He kneeled down and offered prayers to the soil that was brought there from several holy places across the nation and from all the villages in the State.
Naidu visited the houses constructed for the MLAs and MLCs, All India Service officers and High Court judges. He also took stock of the condition of the residences built for Ministers, gazetted and non-gazetted officers and the apartment complexes built for Class-IV employees. He enquired about the extent in which each house was built, the designs and facilities available.
Speaking to farmers and mediapersons at the CRDA office in Rayapudi, Naidu termed Amaravati and Polavaram projects as asset creation centres. He felt that the previous government not only made a mockery of Amaravati but completely destroyed the people’s capital.
“The battle of farmers, who gave their lands for capital development, will be scripted in history. They fought for 1,631 days, despite facing several court cases and challenges,” he said. The farmers have called off their agitation as they are confident that the region will be developed after the change in government, he added.
“If we add 1,6,3 and 1 individually, it is 11. That is exactly the number of Assembly constituencies YSRC has been confined to now,” the CM quipped.
Terming NDA’s victory in the elections historic, Naidu remarked that people completely rejected a person (YS Jagan Mohan Reddy) as they felt he was not fit to be a chief minister. “Over the last five years, we have witnessed how the State and people suffer, if a person unfit for politics and ineligible to lead the State becomes the chief minister,” he said.
Further, he called on the people who voted for the YSRC to introspect their decision and imagine what will be the future of the State, if such leaders remain in politics. Asserting that rowdyism will be dealt with strictly, the CM promised to rebuild the State and bring back its past glory. He clarified that he is yet to study how and where the lands in the capital area have been mortgaged.
Naidu found fault with the YSRC regime for building luxurious buildings on Rushikonda in violation of norms and wasting public money at a time when the State is in a precarious financial condition.