CM Naidu to release white paper on Amaravati damage, blames YSRC government

AMARAVATI: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced that a white paper will be released soon on the status of the Amaravati capital city to get a clear estimate of the the damage caused. Naidu on Thursday visited the capital city region for the first time after taking charge. Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister Ponguru Narayana and other officials accompanied Naidu and inspected various parts of the region for more than three hours.

Stating that A and P in Andhra Pradesh stand for Amaravati and Polavaram, Naidu charged the previous YSRC government with destroying both the projects. “I do not understand what to do, where to start and how to start the works after seeing the devastation caused to the infrastructure projects in the last five years under the YSRC regime,” Naidu said after inspecting the damage caused to the roads and buildings constructed during the TDP tenure between 2014 and 2019. Further, he ordered officials to invite tenders to clear the wild bushes spread across the capital city.

The Chief Minister began his tour from Praja Vedika, which was demolished soon after the YSRC formed government in the State in 2019. He enquired a CRDA (Capital Region Development Authority) official about the instructions given to raze down the structure. Asserting that the TDP had followed due procedures while constructing it, Naidu sought to know whether norms were adhered to during the demolition. The official informed the CM that the building was demolished following oral orders.

Later, the 74-year-old headed to Uddandarayunipalem, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone for the capital city in 2015. He kneeled down and offered prayers to the soil that was brought there from several holy places across the nation and from all the villages in the State.

Butchaiah is Pro-tem Speaker

Governor S Abdul Nazeer on Thursday administered oath to TDP senior MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary as Pro-tem Speaker at a programme held in Durbar Hall in Raj Bhavan.