Minister Savita signs key welfare files after taking office

VIJAYAWADA : After assuming office in her chambers at the State Secretariat on Thursday, S Savita, Minister for BC and EWS Welfare, Handlooms and Textiles, signed the first file related to offering free coaching for DSC to students belonging to BCs and the unemployed youth at BC Study Circles. She also signed the file of NTR Videshi Vidya Scheme.

She said, “We will be continuing the NTR Videshi Vidya Scheme, which helped 2,173 students pursue higher education abroad between 2014 and 2019.”

Announcing that the BC Commission will be constituted soon, she said the construction of BC Bhavans sanctioned for the 13 districts during 2014-19 will be completed on a priority basis.

Savita signed the file related to skill development programme for the benefit of weaving communities of Mangalagiri, Venkatagiri, Chirala, Dharmavaram and Pulugurtha. She launched a new collection of garments designed by the in-house cluster designers of the Department of Handlooms and Textiles, in collaboration with the APCO.