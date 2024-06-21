TDP MLA Butchaiah sworn in as pro-tem speaker for 16th AP Legislative Assembly

VIJAYAWADA : Governor S Abdul Nazeer on Thursday administered oath to TDP senior MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary as Pro-tem Speaker at a programme held in Durbar Hall in Raj Bhavan.

Earlier, AP State Legislature Secretariat Secretary General PPK Ramacharyulu read out the warrant of appointment issued by the Governor appointing Butchaiah as Pro-tem Speaker, followed by the administration of oath to Butchaiah initially as a Member and later as Pro-tem Speaker. The Pro-tem Speaker will administer oath to the newly elected MLAs on Friday.

Former minister and TDP senior leader Ch Ayyanna Patrudu, who was elected from Narsipatnam Assembly constituency in the erstwhile undivided Visakhapatnam district is likely to be elected as the Speaker. The stage is all set for the commencement of the first session of the 16th AP Legislative Assembly at 9.46 am on Friday.

It is learnt that the session will be held for two days. The elected members will take oath on the first day, and the election of Speaker will be held on the second day.

Out of the total 175 Assembly seats, the NDA won 164, including 135 by the TDP, 21 by the Jana Sena Party, and eight by the BJP. The YSRC was confined to mere 11 seats.

Meanwhile, YSRC president and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, while addressing his party leaders felt that he has no confidence that they can do something in the Assembly as a person, who uttered that Jagan was just defeated, and not dead, being taken to the Speaker’s chair of the House.

“We are seeing on social media what a person, who is set to take the Speaker post speaking. While one person said Jagan was defeated and not dead, the other person said Jagan should be beaten till death. Such a person is now going to be the Speaker. We have no confidence in doing something in the Assembly in the presence of such persons. However, our fight and programmes for the people’s cause will get momentum in the days to come. Sins of Chandrababu Naidu are nearing to an end like in case of Shishupala,” Jagan said.