YS Jagan Mohan Reddy jolts YSRC leaders amid post-election challenges

VIJAYAWADA : YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked the party leaders, who contested as MLAs and MPs in the recent elections, to visit and console the party activists who came under attack after the defeat. Jagan said he would also meet the party activists in the coming days.

In a meeting with party MPs, MLAs, MLCs and party candidates who unsuccessfully contested the elections, held at the YSRC office on Thursday, he asked them to remove the word ‘defeat’ from their hearts and focus on being among the people, as the ‘good’ done by the previous YSRC government is still ‘alive’.

Attributing the defeat in the elections to the people getting attracted to the allurements of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, he said once people realise that they were once again deceived, they would support the YSRC again. He exuded confidence of achieving landslide victory in the next elections.

“What we have to do now is to stand by the people through thick and thin,” he advised.

Jagan urged the party leaders to give moral support to the YSRC MPTC and ZPTC members, corporaters and councillors, as they are getting threatened and lured to quit. “Speak to the leaders of your respective constituencies and explain that as per the law, there is no scope for moving no confidence motion against civic chiefs for the next four years in the local bodies, hence there is no need for any fear,” he said.

“There are lakhs and crores of people who believe the YSRC and it is time for the party to repose faith in them and stand by them. Treat this period as interval and remember that even though Pandavas suffered defeat due to ‘Shakuni Pachikalu’, the ultimate victory is theirs,” he added.

“Now, Naidu with his 16 MPs feels himself to be the kingmaker, but he is not able to get the Special Category Status to the State,” the YSRC president observed.