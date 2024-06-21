YSRC seeks verification of EVMs in Vizianagaram, Andhra

VIJAYAWADA : The YSRC has sought verification of the burnt memory microcontroller of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) at two polling booths in the Vizianagaram parliamentary constituency, and at 13 polling booths in two Assembly segments. This comes amid the YSRC casting doubts on EVMs.

The candidate or the party, which stood second or third in the election can seek verification of EVMs as per the Standard Operating Procedure issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on June 1.

Following an application filed by the candidate or the political party, the State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has to communicate the same to the manufacturers within 30 days of the date of declaration of results. The results of the Lok Sabha and the State Assembly elections were announced on July 4. The manufacturers will issue the schedule for EVM checking and verification.

The YSRC has sought verification of EVMs of one polling station each in the Bobbili and Nellimarla Assembly segments in the Vizianagaram Lok Sabha constituency.

Similarly, it has also sought verification of EVMs of 12 polling booths in Ongole Assembly constituency and one in Gajapathinagaram. The YSRC is the only party from Andhra Pradesh that has sought verification of EVMs.

It may be recalled that YSRC president and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy advocated for the paper ballot system. Two days ago, Jagan posted on X, “Just as justice should not only be served but should also appear to have been served, so should democracy not only prevail but must appear to be prevalent undoubtedly. In electoral practices across the world in almost every advanced democracy, paper ballots are used, not EVMs. We too must move towards the same in upholding the true spirit of our democracy.”