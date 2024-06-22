Andhra Pradesh: 21-yr-old raped and murdered in Bapatla

GUNTUR : A 21-year-old woman was allegedly raped and murdered at Epurupalem village in Chirala mandal of Bapatla district on Friday. According to police, the woman left her house between 5.30 am and 5.45 am to relieve herself in the field. When she did not return home, her family members began searching for her in the neighbourhood and found her dead near the railway track. They immediately informed the police.

The woman, a tailor by profession, was the sole breadwinner for her family. She was not married.

Bapatla SP Vakul Jindal rushed to the spot and inspected the crime scene. He said the clues team had recovered footwear, a water bottle and the woman’s clothes from the spot. Five teams were formed to investigate the case and nab the accused.

Taking a serious note of the incident, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed his ire over the rape and murder of the young woman. He spoke to DGP Dwaraka Tirumala Rao and enquired about the incident. Further, he instructed the police officer to expedite the investigation and take stern action against the accused.

On the directions of the Chief Minister, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha visited the crime scene and later interacted with the family members of the deceased.

She assured them of complete support on behalf of the State government and also announced an ex-gratia of `10 lakh. She handed over the cheque to local MLA M Malakondaiah Yadav to give it to the kin of deceased.