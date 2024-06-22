Consider V&E report in inquiry against former APSBCL MD, says Varla Ramaiah

VIJAYAWADA : TDP general secretary Varla Ramaiah urged the Additional Director General of Police of Crime Investigation Department, which is inquiring the criminal cases against D Vasudeva Reddy, former Managing Director of AP State Beverages Corporation Limited (APSBCL), to consider the report of the then Regional Vigilance and Enforcement Officer of Anantapur, and the showcause notice issued by him to the accused during the case probe.

In a letter addressed to the CID ADGP on Friday, Varla mentioned that the Director General, General Administration (V&E) directed the then Anantapur Regional Vigilance and Enforcement Officer to conduct an inquiry pertaining to a petition submitted by the then Dharmavaram MLA Kethireddy Venkatarami Reddy on the irregularities committed by some officials of the Prohibition and Excise Department.

The then Regional Vigilance and Enforcement Officer M Muniramaiah had taken up the investigation, and found certain irregularities in the allotment of liquor shops/malls in Dharmavaram, Tadipatri and Anantapur. He had issued a showcause notice to Vasudeva Reddy to get his version with regard to sanction of huge rents for nine walk-in-store outlets in Anantapur. But Muniramaiah was forced to report at the DGP office ending probe.

“This is a glaring example of misuse of power and supporting the corrupt officers,” Ramaiah said, requesting the CID chief to see that corrupt officers are brought to book.