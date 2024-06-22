NCC cadets celebrate International Yoga Day in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA : To mark International Yoga Day, NCC cadets from the three educational institutions of the city participated in performing yoga asanas at Ambedkar Smriti Vanam on Mahatma Gandhi Road.

The event was supported and encouraged by Col Baljinder Singh, Commanding Officer of 4(A) Girls BN NCC, and the principals of Maris Stella College, PBS College and Nalanda Vidya Niketan School.

The event was graced by Captain Nandavarapu Sailaja from Maris Stella College, Lt Rohini Kusuma from PBS College, and T/O Anuradha from Nalanda Vidya Niketan School.