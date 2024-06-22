Pawan Kalyan likely to get Krishna Teja as Officer on Special Duty

VIJAYAWADA : A few days ago, Deputy Chief Minister (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Rural Water Supply, Environment, Forest, Science and Technology) Pawan Kalyan congratulated MVR Krishna Teja, Telugu-origin IAS officer of Kerala cadre, on being selected for the National Child Rights Commission Award, and lauded his efforts to alleviate poverty in society.

Now, it is learnt that Krishna Teja is most likely to become the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) of Pawan Kalyan. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is said to have given approval for the same, and he is also said to have written a letter to the Department of Personnel and Training for the deputation of the 2015 batch IAS officer to Andhra Pradesh, considering it a special case.

Krishna Teja, who is currently working as the District Collector of Thrissur in Kerala, has met Pawan Kalyan at the State Secretariat. In the past, Pawan Kalyan lauded the Panchayat Raj system and rural development in Kerala on several occasions.

Now, he is likely to get an IAS officer from that State as his OSD. As against the normal procedure of an RDO rank officer being an OSD of a minister, the Deputy Chief Minister is likely get an IAS officer as his OSD.

Krishna Teja, who belongs to the Arya Vysa community, hails from Chilakaluripet in Palnadu district. His father and grandfather are businessmen, and are also known for their social service.

Before cracking the civil services exam, Krishna Teja, an engineering graduate, worked in different software companies. He married Raga Deepa, a CA from Vijayawada, and they have two children.