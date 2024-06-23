After poll debacle, Jagan on a 3-day visit to Pulivendula, Andhra

KADAPA : YSRC party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy commenced his three-day visit to his home constituency Pulivendula in Kadapa district on Saturday. He arrived at Kadapa airport to a rousing reception from his party cadre. This is his first visit to the YSR district and Pulivendula constituency after the elections.
During his visit, Jagan will meet party leaders from the Kadapa district along with the leaders from the Rayalaseema region to deliberate and finalise the party’s future course of action.
When he reached his residence in Pulivendula, a large number of party activists and sympathisers rushed to meet him. A minor stampede-like situation prevailed and one of the window panes of the house broke.
The incident sparked a social media frenzy that someone had pelted stones on Jagan’s house. However, the party condemned such reports and clarified that no such attack had taken place and only jostling during the gathering resulted in the breaking of the window. No one was injured and the situation is under control. The police officials also clarified the same.
Jagan’s YSRC suffered a big defeat not only in the State but also in his native Kadapa district. It could only bag three seats including Pulivendula. In Rayalaseema, the party netted just seven MLA seats.
According to sources, Jagan will hold a meeting with all the party seniors and leaders to discuss what went wrong. The discussion is expected to focus on why the people have not voted for the YSRC though 99% of manifesto assurances were fulfilled and welfare schemes were implemented transparently.
Reasons for the decrease in the majority of Jagan and Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy are also likely to be discussed in the meetings during the next two days. Jagan will be guiding the cadre about consoling the party supporters, who were attacked by the TDP activists. He will be giving a pep talk to the leaders not to lose heart and wallow in the defeat, but to look ahead to champion the people’s problems and being among people.
Earlier, when the YSRC chief was on his way to Pulivendula, one of the cars in his cavalcade met with a minor accident.
It bumped into the fire tender. No one was hurt.