After poll debacle, Jagan on a 3-day visit to Pulivendula, Andhra

KADAPA : YSRC party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy commenced his three-day visit to his home constituency Pulivendula in Kadapa district on Saturday. He arrived at Kadapa airport to a rousing reception from his party cadre. This is his first visit to the YSR district and Pulivendula constituency after the elections.

During his visit, Jagan will meet party leaders from the Kadapa district along with the leaders from the Rayalaseema region to deliberate and finalise the party’s future course of action.

When he reached his residence in Pulivendula, a large number of party activists and sympathisers rushed to meet him. A minor stampede-like situation prevailed and one of the window panes of the house broke.

The incident sparked a social media frenzy that someone had pelted stones on Jagan’s house. However, the party condemned such reports and clarified that no such attack had taken place and only jostling during the gathering resulted in the breaking of the window. No one was injured and the situation is under control. The police officials also clarified the same.