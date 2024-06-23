Andhra: Abolition of ‘unconstitutional’ IAS officers panel demanded

VIJAYAWADA : M Ravi Shankar, National General Secretary of All India Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Gazetted Officers Welfare Association demanded the abolition of the unconstitutional ‘IAS Officers Committee’ appointed by the previous government regarding reservation in promotions.

On Saturday, Association leaders met Social Welfare Minister Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy at the State secretariat in Amaravati and submitted a memorandum requesting prompt action on the issue.

Ravi Shankar informed the minister the YSRC government had taken steps to undermine 81st constitutional amendment without regard for the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Journal Singh case and the joint judgments of the AP High Court.

They urged the minister that the current government has to take note of these concerns and called for the dissolution of the IAS officer committee deployed by the YSRC government.

Their petition urged the minister to ensure the utilisation of the remaining Rs 23,000 crore out of the allocated Rs 83,000 crore under the SC and ST Sub Plan Act by carry over.