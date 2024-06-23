Andhra: Gottipati takes charge as Minister for Energy

VIJAYAWADA : Gottipati Ravi Kumar, who formally assumed office as the Minister for Energy at his chambers in the Secretariat on Saturday, made his first official act by signing a file sanction-ing 40,336 agriculture connections.

His second action was to sign a file to constitute a committee tasked with complying with Central government instructions. This committee will list all government buildings and complexes under State government departments and organisations to assess the potential for rooftop solar capacity based on available rooftop space and requirements. This initiative will be implemented in a phased manner, aiming to enhance the State’s renewable energy infrastructure.

The third file signed by Ravi Kumar established the State Level Coordination Committee (SLCC) for the implementation of the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijili Yojana Scheme, a government of India initiative. The SLCC will be chaired by the Chief Secretary to the Government, with the Special Chief Secretary (Energy) as Member Convenor and Principal Secretaries of key departments as members. Additionally, a District Level Committee (DLC) headed by District Collectors will oversee local implementation.

Expressing his gratitude on assuming charge, the minister thanked Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for the opportunity to serve as the Minister for Energy. He emphasised his commitment to studying the power sector thoroughly and resolving issues with top priority.

Ensuring consumer satisfaction is his utmost priority, and he aims to work closely with AP power utilities to provide exemplary services. He called for the cooperation of all power utilities and associations in his future endeavours and advised the energy department to involve every employee in efforts to deliver quality services to consumers.

The minister highlighted the CM’s keen interest in providing a highly reliable power supply to all categories of consumers. He assured that all necessary steps would be taken to strengthen the AP power sector and meet the targets set by the CM. Ravi Kumar also praised Naidu’s pioneering role in power sector reforms and expressed his determination to make Andhra Pradesh a leader in the power sector.

He criticised the previous YSRC government for rendering the sector inefficient and increasing power charges nine times and promised a forthcoming decision on the power tariff.

Cabinet colleagues Anagani Satya Prasad, Dola Sri Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, MLAs, and others extended their wishes to the new minister. Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K Vijayanand, MD APGENCO KVN Chakradhar Babu, and CMDs of DISCOMs I Prudhvi Tej and K Santosha Rao were present.