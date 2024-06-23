Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan holds 'Jana Darbar' to address public grievances

VIJAYAWADA : Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Saturday held ‘Jana Darbar’ at his party office and took petitions from the people, who came seeking his aid for addressing their problems.

When he arrived at his party office from the Assembly, he saw a group of people waiting for him with representations in their hands. He got out of the vehicle and interacted with them to know their problems.

This is in tune with his promise to meet people who come seeking help, whether he is in the government or the opposition. He gave a patient hearing to the people who came with their representations at the place allocated for the ‘Jana Vani’ programme of the party.

About some petitions made, he directly talked to the officials concerned to have the problems resolved and for the rest, he assured to pursue and solve the problems.

One of the problems brought to his notice was about the missing minor daughter of Shiva Kumar of Bhimavaram. Shiva Kumar said his college-going daughter was love-trapped and brought to Vijayawada. However, he alleged that the police have ignored his complaints. Pawan Kalyan directed the Machavaram CI to address the issue immediately and sent Shiva to the police station in the party’s office vehicle.