Nara Lokesh’s ‘Praja Darbar’ a huge hit

VIJAYAWADA : The response to ‘Praja Darbar’ being conducted by Minister for Human Resource Development Nara Lokesh is overwhelming as people in large numbers are turning up at his Undavalli residence to get their grievances redressed.

Though Lokesh is holding Praja Darbar only for the constituents of Mangalagiri, people from across the State are attending the programme. From early in the morning, people are gathering at Undavalli to take their grievances to the notice of Lokesh as no curbs are imposed at his residence. After giving a patient hearing to everyone who is approaching him, Lokesh is immediately forwarding the appeals made by the people to the officials concerned.