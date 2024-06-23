Suspecting wife’s fidelity, man kills 6-yr-old daughter in Andhra's Anantapur

ANANTAPUR : Police arrested a man for allegedly killing his six-year-old daughter in Narpala of Anantapur district on Saturday. According to Narpala Sub-Inspector (SI) Rajasekhar Reddy, the suspect, Ediga Ganesh, is accused of pushing his daughter into a well and killing her.

The incident unfolded on June 20 when Ganesh reportedly picked up his daughter from her school in Ambedkar Nagar, claiming to take her home. Later, he filed a complaint with the police, alleging that his daughter had gone to a grocery store and never returned home.

Following the complaint, the police initiated a search operation in the surrounding areas and questioned several people and a missing person case was registered on the same day.

In a crucial development, police noticed Ganesh acting suspiciously near a well close to the police station and attempted to flee upon seeing the officers around 8:30 am on Saturday. He was apprehended and brought in for questioning.

During the interrogation, Ganesh confessed to the crime and admitted to taking his daughter to the well under the pretext of teaching her to swim and then pushing her in, leading to her death. A case was registered and probe is on.