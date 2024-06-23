Union Minister orders report on pending ROBs, RUBs in Andhra's Guntur district

GUNTUR : Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar instructed the Guntur district officials to prepare a report on the construction of pending ROBs and RUBs across the district and in Guntur city.

He along with Collector Venu Gopal Reddy held a review meeting with railway, municipal, and R&B department officials here on Saturday.

The Union Minister discussed the pending works of the Sankar Vilas flyover, and incomplete bridge constructions at Syamala Nagar, Inner Ring Road, and other measures to be taken to ease the heavy traffic in the respective areas.

Pemmasani also took stock of the progress of the road widening and construction works in the city.

As the construction of pending RUBs and ROBs to ease the traffic in Guntur city was the first poll promise, necessary action will be taken accordingly, the minister said after the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the previous YSRC government neglected all development projects in the district.

He also informed that the officials were instructed to submit documentation and detailed project reports of all pending projects which might cost upto `2,000 crore within the next two months.

The Union Minister also assured that fulfilling all poll promises would be his top priority.

Joint Collector Raja Kumari, Divisional Railway Minister (DRM Ramakrishna, R&B superintendent engineer Srinivasa Rao, Revenue Division Officer (RDO) Srikar, and others were also present.