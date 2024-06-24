Andhra Pradesh: Durga temple master plan works likely to get delayed

VIJAYAWADA: Several works of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri under the Durga temple master development plan are going at a snail’s pace.

The expected permanent queue line complex with an elevated approach from the entrance near Kanaka Durga Nagar to SDMSD and other works will not be ready for this Dasara.

According to sources close to senior officials in the Endowments Department, there is a hint that the completion of the proposed plan may be delayed by a few more years due to a change of government in the State of Andhra Pradesh.

After taking charge as Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy allegedly held a meeting with the department commissioner, joint commissioners, assistant commissioners and temple executive officers of various temples to review the ongoing development works.

During the meeting, the minister allegedly suggested reviewing the master plan and hinted that he would recommend some changes after making a ground visit.

It may be recalled that former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy laid the foundation stone for various development works under the master plan of the SDMSD last December. During the ceremony, endowment officials said the entire plan was divided into four sections and would be completed in a phased manner.

Under the plan, the Durga temple will be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 216 crore.

A spacious Nitya Annadanam complex will be constructed near Mallikarjuna Maha Mandapam, along with a multi-storey parking complex with a capacity for 500 cars.

The master plan also includes a permanent queue line complex with an elevated approach from the entrance near Kanaka Durga Nagar, additional queue lines to the south, and a new tonsuring hall.

Additionally, the plan includes the renovation of the current goshala into a multi-purpose complex, rockfall mitigation, and hill strengthening works atop Indrakeeladri and downhill.

“The works may be temporarily stalled or proceed at a slower pace due to potential alterations by the new government to the previously 00oposed plan. However, we are carrying out the works without any delay to meet the deadlines,” said a senior official on the condition of anonymity.

When TNIE asked Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, he confirmed that there might be some minor changes to the master plan and assured that necessary arrangements would be made to complete the project within the stipulated time.

“There was no meeting held to discuss changes to the proposed master plan. However, I will be visiting the Durga temple soon to inspect the ongoing construction works and review the master plan, where changes may be suggested according to the convenience of devotees,” Anam Ramanarayana Reddy stated.