Are Telugu Desam Party offices huts, questions Ex-MLA

VIJAYAWADA : In a strong rebuttal to the comments of TDP leaders that YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is obsessed with palaces, former MLA TJR Sudhakar Babu asked if the NTR Trust building in Hyderabad is a palace or a hut.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Sunday, he made it clear that the YSRC is constructing its party office buildings legally by getting all required permissions and sanctions as per the orders issued by N Chandrababu Naidu during his previous tenure as Chief Minister.

Asserting that his party has not constructed any buildings illegally as being claimed by the TDP, the former MLA sought to know if the YSRC party offices are called palaces then what should the TDP offices be called. He released pictures of the TDP offices across the State on the occasion.

Showing the GO copies of the lands allotted to the TDP for its party offices, he said taking lands in the name of party offices was started by Naidu himself.

Mentioning that NTR Bhavan in Hyderabad is the TDP party office, he explained how the land in the GHMC limits was shown in village panchayat limits, and sanctioned for the TDP in a roundabout manner. “The value of that asset is not less than Rs 1,000 crore,” he said. The senior YSRC leader asked HRD Minister and TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh if he knew the value of the lands allotted to the TDP for its party offices.

“The lands are worth not less than Rs 2,000 crore and the land on which the TDP headquarters is built in Mangalagiri, is not less than Rs 75 crore,” he said and listed out the value of the lands allotted to the TDP for its party offices at various places in the State.

“The defeat in elections is only a temporary setback to the party, and the YSRC will come back stronger,” he averred.