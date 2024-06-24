Free bus travel for women within a month, says Andhra Pradesh minister

VIJAYAWADA : Minister for Transport, Youth and Sports Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy took charge in his chambers at the State Secretariat on Sunday in the presence of his family members.

After performing special rituals and taking the blessings of the the priests, Ramprasad Reddy assumed office and signed the first file pertaining to the establishment of advanced training centres for RTC staff across the State.

Addressing the media on the occasion, he said free bus travel facility for women in APSRTC buses will be provided within a month’s time as per the election promise of the TDP-led NDA government. The challenges faced in implementing the free bus travel facility in the neighbouring States of Karnataka and Telangana will be studied to implement it in a foolproof manner. A committee will be constituted to investigate the lease of APSRTC lands worth crores of Rupees for the projects taken up under the Build Operate Transfer method during the previous regime, he said.

Special emphasis will be laid on road safety and development of infrastructure in the State to prevent mishaps. “I am one of the victims of a road mishap. I lost my father in a road mishap, when I was 11-year-old. The previous YSRC regime has failed to improve road infrastructure in the State. Steps will be taken for the comprehensive development of road infrastructure after discussing the matter with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu,” he said.

The minister said emphasis will also be laid on encouraging sports talent, besides development sports infrastructure in the State in a big way.